Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 38.13% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share.
BKD traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,905,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,501,163. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. Brookdale Senior Living has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $8.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.29 and its 200-day moving average is $6.18.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 124.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 18,307 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 15,456 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 115.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 25,430 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 81,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 7,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 224,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 149,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.
Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile
Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.
