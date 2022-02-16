Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 38.13% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

BKD traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,905,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,501,163. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. Brookdale Senior Living has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $8.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.29 and its 200-day moving average is $6.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

In other Brookdale Senior Living news, EVP George T. Hicks sold 24,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $147,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 124.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 18,307 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 15,456 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 115.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 25,430 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 81,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 7,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 224,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 149,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

