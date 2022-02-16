Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 38.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

BKD stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.32. 8,905,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,501,163. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.18. Brookdale Senior Living has a 12-month low of $4.64 and a 12-month high of $8.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

In other Brookdale Senior Living news, EVP George T. Hicks sold 24,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $147,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,832,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,857 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 5.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 830,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 46,366 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 224,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 149,020 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 81,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 7,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 115.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 25,430 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

