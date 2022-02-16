Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Position Boosted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 141.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIPC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,035,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,135 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,718,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,887,000 after acquiring an additional 682,318 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,232,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,815,000 after acquiring an additional 380,066 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,280,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,569,000 after acquiring an additional 140,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 245.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 163,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,783,000 after buying an additional 115,937 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $67.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52-week low of $56.89 and a 52-week high of $80.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

