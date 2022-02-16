Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Purchased by Capula Management Ltd

Capula Management Ltd boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 39,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 9,761.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $2,996,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BLDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.27.

BLDR stock opened at $71.34 on Wednesday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.20 and a 1 year high of $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.14. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 2.35.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

