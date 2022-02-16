Bunicorn Price Up 0.7% Over Last Week (BUNI)

Bunicorn (CURRENCY:BUNI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 15th. One Bunicorn coin can currently be bought for $0.0214 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bunicorn has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. Bunicorn has a total market cap of $599,616.42 and approximately $89,739.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00045047 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,158.42 or 0.07137240 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,381.36 or 1.00290635 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00048650 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00050116 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Bunicorn Coin Profile

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

Buying and Selling Bunicorn

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bunicorn directly using US dollars.

