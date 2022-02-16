Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bureau Veritas SA provides conformity assessment and certification services. The Company offers a range of services, including asset management, certification, classification services, consulting, inspections and audits, testing and analysis, and training. “

Get Bureau Veritas alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BVRDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Bureau Veritas from €26.00 ($29.55) to €25.00 ($28.41) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bureau Veritas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Bureau Veritas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group cut shares of Bureau Veritas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Bureau Veritas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bureau Veritas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of BVRDF stock opened at $27.90 on Monday. Bureau Veritas has a 52 week low of $26.38 and a 52 week high of $34.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.87.

Bureau Veritas Company Profile

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine and Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food and Commodities, Buildings and Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bureau Veritas (BVRDF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bureau Veritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bureau Veritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.