Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Short Interest Down 27.3% in January

Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the January 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of BUKS traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,510. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.69. Butler National has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $0.89. The firm has a market cap of $56.93 million, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.09 million during the quarter. Butler National had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 17.70%.

Butler National Corp. engages in the aerospace and professional services industries. It operates through two segments: Aerospace and Professional Services. The Aerospace segment offers aircraft modifications, special mission and regulatory-driven aircraft solutions. It provides systems integration, engineering, manufacturing, installation, service, overhaul and repair of aircraft and aircraft-related products.

