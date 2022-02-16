C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 94,642 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,015,123 shares.The stock last traded at $24.82 and had previously closed at $25.71.

AI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $45.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C3.ai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of C3.ai from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of C3.ai from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.92 and its 200 day moving average is $39.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 0.07.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $58.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.95 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other C3.ai news, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 23,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,005,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 270.1% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,968,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,162,000 after buying an additional 2,896,310 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 193.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,109,000 after buying an additional 1,141,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 57.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,462,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,962,000 after buying an additional 898,128 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 72.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,537,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,264,000 after buying an additional 644,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 732.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 622,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,848,000 after buying an additional 547,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

About C3.ai (NYSE:AI)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

