Cacti Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Kyndryl (NYSE:KD)

Cacti Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

In related news, insider Elly Keinan bought 29,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.17 per share, with a total value of $500,505.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martin J. Schroeter acquired 58,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.10 per share, with a total value of $996,930.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 102,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,876 in the last three months.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of KD stock traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $15.72. 14,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,891,878. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Kyndryl has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $52.00.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl Holdings Inc operates as a holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides applications, data, AI, cloud, core enterprise, digital workplace, security and other related services. Kyndryl Holdings Inc is based in New York, United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kyndryl (NYSE:KD).

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.