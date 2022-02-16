Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$5.90. Calfrac Well Services shares last traded at C$5.62, with a volume of 37,706 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CFW. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.25 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut Calfrac Well Services to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$6.90 to C$5.75 in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Calfrac Well Services from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.68, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$212.75 million and a PE ratio of 2.39.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.