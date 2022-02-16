California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 228,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Entegris were worth $28,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Boit C F David purchased a new position in Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ENTG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Entegris from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.70.

In other news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total transaction of $274,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total value of $1,331,906.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ENTG opened at $134.06 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.73. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.50 and a 12-month high of $158.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 44.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $635.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.33%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

