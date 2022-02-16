California State Teachers Retirement System Has $29.94 Million Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Pool were worth $29,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Pool by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pool by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Pool by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $459.57 on Wednesday. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $305.47 and a 1-year high of $582.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $510.06 and its 200-day moving average is $500.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 21,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.32, for a total transaction of $12,305,492.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.43, for a total value of $429,030.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on POOL shares. Stephens raised their price target on Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a research note on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $555.57.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

