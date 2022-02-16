California State Teachers Retirement System Has $31.29 Million Stock Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 653,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,954 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $31,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DRE. Amundi acquired a new position in Duke Realty during the second quarter valued at $67,999,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Duke Realty by 11.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,060,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,064,000 after buying an additional 1,276,149 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Duke Realty by 2,981.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,312,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,131,000 after buying an additional 1,269,577 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Duke Realty by 33.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,727,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,499,000 after buying an additional 938,973 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Duke Realty by 1,331.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 720,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,476,000 after purchasing an additional 669,900 shares during the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DRE opened at $54.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.75. Duke Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $37.74 and a twelve month high of $66.22. The company has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 77.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.78%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Duke Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.91.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompasses various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

