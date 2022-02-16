California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 9,992 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 220,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,992 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $32,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DGX. Amundi bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $224,881,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,625,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,689,266,000 after acquiring an additional 806,359 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 413.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 967,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,558,000 after acquiring an additional 779,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 80.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,334,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $193,926,000 after acquiring an additional 596,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 38.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,056,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $271,372,000 after acquiring an additional 567,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.58.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $131.11 on Wednesday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $113.36 and a 52 week high of $174.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.58.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.15. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.48 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

