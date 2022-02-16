California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $32,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Bio-Techne during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Bio-Techne during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 52.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Bio-Techne during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 101.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total value of $252,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TECH stock opened at $412.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.06. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $338.79 and a 1 year high of $543.85. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $434.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $474.21.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.09. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 17.94%. The business had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.56%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.43.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics & Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

