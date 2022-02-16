Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Shares Gap Up to $22.92

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.92, but opened at $24.40. Callaway Golf shares last traded at $24.03, with a volume of 5,465 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ELY. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.94.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $711.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.02 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 4.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Callaway Golf news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.55 per share, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 27,500 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $730,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELY. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Callaway Golf in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 2,857.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear, and Other segments. The Golf Equipment segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment refers to the development and sale of soft goods under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

