Cambian Group (LON:CMBN) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $192.40

Cambian Group plc (LON:CMBN)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 192.40 ($2.60) and traded as low as GBX 192.40 ($2.60). Cambian Group shares last traded at GBX 192.40 ($2.60), with a volume of 54,471 shares trading hands.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 192.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 192.40.
Cambian Group Company Profile (LON:CMBN)
See Also
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Cambian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.