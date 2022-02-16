Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Gap Down to $22.25

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.25, but opened at $21.58. Cameco shares last traded at $22.30, with a volume of 104,460 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCJ. Bank of America upgraded Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Cameco from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Get Cameco alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -313.81 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 5.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.13.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -85.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its holdings in Cameco by 663.5% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cameco during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cameco during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cameco during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cameco during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 58.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cameco Company Profile (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.