CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Short Interest Update

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the January 15th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of CanAlaska Uranium stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.37. 23,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,657. CanAlaska Uranium has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.44.
About CanAlaska Uranium
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CanAlaska Uranium (CVVUF)
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for CanAlaska Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanAlaska Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.