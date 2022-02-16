Cango (NYSE:CANG) Shares Gap Down to $3.63

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.63, but opened at $3.44. Cango shares last traded at $3.48, with a volume of 1,400 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $517.07 million, a P/E ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get Cango alerts:

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.47). Cango had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 36.08%. The firm had revenue of $124.26 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cango Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cango by 95.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cango during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cango in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cango in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Cango during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.89% of the company’s stock.

About Cango (NYSE:CANG)

Cango, Inc (Cayman island) is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. Is services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.