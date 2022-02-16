Cango (NYSE:CANG) Shares Gap Down to $3.63

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.63, but opened at $3.44. Cango shares last traded at $3.48, with a volume of 1,400 shares.
The stock has a market capitalization of $517.07 million, a P/E ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Cango (NYSE:CANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.47). Cango had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 36.08%. The firm had revenue of $124.26 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cango Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Cango (NYSE:CANG)
Cango, Inc (Cayman island) is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. Is services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation.
