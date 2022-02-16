Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) versus Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Financial Analysis

Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) and Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Capita and Concentrix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capita 0 0 1 0 3.00 Concentrix 0 0 1 0 3.00

Concentrix has a consensus price target of $202.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.01%. Given Concentrix’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Concentrix is more favorable than Capita.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.5% of Concentrix shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Concentrix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Capita has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Concentrix has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Capita and Concentrix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capita N/A N/A N/A Concentrix 7.26% 20.18% 10.06%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Capita and Concentrix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capita $4.27 billion 0.16 $17.98 million N/A N/A Concentrix $5.59 billion 1.91 $405.58 million $7.69 26.54

Concentrix has higher revenue and earnings than Capita.

Summary

Concentrix beats Capita on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capita

Capita Plc engages in the provision of technology-enabled business process outsourcing and business process management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, Specialist Services, and Group Trading and Central Services. The company was founded by Rodney Malcolm Aldridge in 1984 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions. Its strategic verticals include technology and consumer electronics, communications and media, retail, travel and e-commerce, banking, financial services and insurance, healthcare, and others. The company's clients include digital, internet, health insurance, and automotive companies, as well as banks. Concentrix Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Fremont, California.

