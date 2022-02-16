Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capital City Bank Group, Inc. is a financial holding company with banking subsidiaries and numerous indirect subsidiaries. The Banks are full service banks, engaged in the commercial and retail banking business, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits; extending credit; originating residential mortgage loans; and providing data processing services, asset management services, trust services, retail brokerage services and a broad range of other financial services to corporate and individual customers, governmental entities and correspondent banks. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Capital City Bank Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Capital City Bank Group stock opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.58 million, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.70. Capital City Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.06). Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 15.61%. Research analysts anticipate that Capital City Bank Group will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

In other Capital City Bank Group news, Director Laura L. Johnson acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.49 per share, for a total transaction of $26,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCBG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,926,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,661,000 after acquiring an additional 139,354 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 394.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 102,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 81,802 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 417.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 97,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 78,464 shares during the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 226.6% in the fourth quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 87,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 60,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 39.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 41,633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

