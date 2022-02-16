Capital International Sarl Decreases Stake in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Capital International Sarl lowered its position in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,248 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Weatherford International in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,353,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Weatherford International by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 520,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,239,000 after acquiring an additional 279,381 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Weatherford International by 1,423.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Weatherford International by 783.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 43,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Weatherford International in the 3rd quarter worth about $288,000. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Weatherford International in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weatherford International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Weatherford International from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

WFRD stock opened at $34.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. Weatherford International plc has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $34.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.31.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

