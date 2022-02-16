Capital International Sarl Has $880,000 Stock Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Capital International Sarl increased its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Bunge were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Bunge by 120.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in Bunge in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in Bunge by 32.6% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Bunge by 15.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bunge by 103.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Bunge from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Stephens increased their price target on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.11.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $101.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.55. Bunge Limited has a 52 week low of $71.73 and a 52 week high of $103.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.62. Bunge had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 4.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 12.46 EPS for the current year.

About Bunge

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

