Capital International Sarl Purchases 13,111 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Capital International Sarl boosted its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 183.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,111 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $62.54 on Wednesday. Webster Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $45.60 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.23. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 32.29%. The firm had revenue of $316.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 36.28%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.71.

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

