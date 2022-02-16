Capital International Sarl Sells 232 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Capital International Sarl lowered its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 8.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MNST. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.44.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $82.78 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $80.92 and a 1-year high of $99.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.81 and a 200-day moving average of $90.83. The company has a market cap of $43.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.14.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.