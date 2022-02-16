Capital International Sarl Sells 311 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Capital International Sarl trimmed its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 6.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Winder Investment Pte Ltd increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 25,109,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,357,575,000 after purchasing an additional 979,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,755,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,507,992,000 after purchasing an additional 169,097 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,100,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,666,845,000 after purchasing an additional 788,524 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,183,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $836,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point Break Capital Management LLC boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $655,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

IFF opened at $135.26 on Wednesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.39 and a 1-year high of $157.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a PE ratio of 109.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 256.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.93.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.