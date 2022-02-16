Capital Research Global Investors Acquires Shares of 1,884,689 Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,884,689 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,024,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Square by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,577,000 after acquiring an additional 9,106 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners grew its position in shares of Square by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 31,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Square by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Square by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 33,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,967,000 after acquiring an additional 8,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Square by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Square from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $221.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Square has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.94.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $312,408.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $241,743.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,686 in the last three months. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SQ opened at $115.21 on Wednesday. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.50 and a twelve month high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.14 billion, a PE ratio of 107.67, a P/E/G ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.63.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

