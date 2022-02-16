Capital Research Global Investors Has $261.72 Million Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,569,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Enbridge were worth $261,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 9,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 31,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 21,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Enbridge from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities raised their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.97.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $41.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.78 and a 1 year high of $43.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.24 and its 200-day moving average is $40.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.673 per share. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 120.27%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

