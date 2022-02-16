Capital Research Global Investors Has $366.50 Million Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Capital Research Global Investors lessened its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 566,567 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $366,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $2,586,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 23.5% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 1,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 3,383.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 73,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,327,000 after acquiring an additional 71,062 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 33.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 62,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,605,000 after purchasing an additional 15,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 27.0% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.55, for a total value of $1,207,811.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total value of $97,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,480 shares of company stock worth $23,759,133 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SIVB has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens reduced their price target on SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Odeon Capital Group cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $789.06.

SIVB stock opened at $645.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.87. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $467.22 and a fifty-two week high of $763.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $657.43 and a 200-day moving average of $653.88.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 30.26 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.