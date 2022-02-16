Capital Research Global Investors Sells 439,971 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Capital Research Global Investors trimmed its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 675,744 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 439,971 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Arista Networks were worth $232,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,113,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,636,000 after purchasing an additional 23,814 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 39.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,075,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,197,000 after purchasing an additional 590,608 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 6.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,170,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,050,000 after purchasing an additional 72,127 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,059,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,429 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,972,000 after purchasing an additional 31,563 shares during the period. 15.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANET opened at $129.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a PE ratio of 52.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.25. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.52 and a 52 week high of $148.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.19.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.51, for a total value of $12,951,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 6,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total transaction of $788,340.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 752,694 shares of company stock valued at $96,104,897. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ANET. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Vertical Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $103.75 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.46.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

