Capital World Investors Boosts Stock Position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,625,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 335,000 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 8.06% of MGM Growth Properties worth $483,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 6.8% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 4.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 6.9% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 8,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 13.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 2.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

MGP opened at $39.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 52 week low of $31.81 and a 52 week high of $43.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.67.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 3.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 155.56%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MGP. Macquarie cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Growth Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.70.

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

