Capital World Investors Has $794.67 Million Stock Holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Capital World Investors lessened its holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,910,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495,408 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in BioNTech were worth $794,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BNTX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in BioNTech by 55.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,833,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 24.6% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,775,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 38.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. 15.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX opened at $163.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $212.73 and its 200-day moving average is $277.25. The stock has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of -0.87. BioNTech SE has a twelve month low of $90.29 and a twelve month high of $464.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

BNTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $225.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $299.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.80.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

