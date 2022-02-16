Capital World Investors Increases Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Capital World Investors increased its position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 195.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,290,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,175,692 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Wayfair were worth $840,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of W. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair in the second quarter worth about $1,515,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Wayfair by 19.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair in the second quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Wayfair by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 555,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,506,000 after acquiring an additional 9,172 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Wayfair by 136.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 303,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,818,000 after acquiring an additional 175,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on W. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Wayfair from $250.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America downgraded Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $265.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wayfair from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Wayfair from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.39.

In related news, Director Michael W. Choe purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $258.98 per share, with a total value of $2,589,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total value of $292,991.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,013 shares of company stock worth $23,753,315. 27.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $148.39 on Wednesday. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.50 and a 12 month high of $355.96. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.25 and a beta of 2.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.82.

About Wayfair

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

