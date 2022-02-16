Capital World Investors Raises Holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Capital World Investors raised its stake in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,040,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 113,322 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 2.55% of Yandex worth $720,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of YNDX. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Yandex by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,220,000 after buying an additional 17,015 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Yandex by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Yandex by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after buying an additional 5,212 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Yandex by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 280,648 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,856,000 after buying an additional 49,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Yandex by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 542,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,295,000 after buying an additional 152,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

YNDX opened at $52.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.45. Yandex has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $87.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.36, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.24.

Several brokerages have issued reports on YNDX. HSBC upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Yandex from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.83.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

