Capital World Investors Raises Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Capital World Investors raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,463,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $448,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 10.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 164,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,108,000 after buying an additional 15,888 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 116,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,961,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 42.5% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 25,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after acquiring an additional 7,635 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 4.1% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 19,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.1% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $217.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $211.49 and a 200-day moving average of $202.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.59 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The company has a market capitalization of $188.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.99%.

In other news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on UPS. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.18.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

