Capital World Investors Sells 329,332 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Capital World Investors reduced its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,167,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 329,332 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 0.41% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $542,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 414,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,692,000 after buying an additional 43,240 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 28,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 363,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,312,000 after buying an additional 17,651 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In related news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 18,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,049,812.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.23%.
BMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.
Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
