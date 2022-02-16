Capula Management Ltd Acquires New Shares in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 124.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total transaction of $234,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $2,159,185 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ROP. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.72.

NYSE:ROP opened at $441.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $459.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $469.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $365.23 and a 12 month high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

