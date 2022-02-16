Capula Management Ltd Has $410,000 Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Capula Management Ltd grew its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,442 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in Insulet were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 0.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 2.9% during the third quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 6.6% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Insulet by 0.4% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Insulet by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.17.

Shares of PODD opened at $254.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of -565.20 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $250.82 and its 200-day moving average is $279.52. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $193.70 and a fifty-two week high of $324.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.58.

About Insulet

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

