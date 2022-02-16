Capula Management Ltd Invests $523,000 in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,028 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 2,438.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 934,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,971,000 after acquiring an additional 898,142 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 293.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 992,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,059,000 after acquiring an additional 740,222 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,240,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,818,000 after acquiring an additional 499,724 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,116,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 803,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,276,000 after acquiring an additional 223,724 shares during the last quarter. 98.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of MRCY stock opened at $52.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.44 and a 12 month high of $79.45. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.99.
In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $74,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Mercury Systems in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.90.
Mercury Systems Profile
Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.
