Capula Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the third quarter worth approximately $982,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vistra by 64.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 755,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,912,000 after purchasing an additional 295,336 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the third quarter worth approximately $16,187,000. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Vistra by 21.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 401,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,868,000 after purchasing an additional 70,207 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the third quarter worth approximately $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.
In other news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 1,041,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $20,935,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.
NYSE VST opened at $21.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.21, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.99. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.47 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.
Vistra Profile
Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.
