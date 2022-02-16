Capula Management Ltd Takes $405,000 Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 166,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 77,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 15,126 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 893,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,637,000 after purchasing an additional 60,836 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,619,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,194,000 after purchasing an additional 49,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 250,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,640,000 after acquiring an additional 61,292 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WBS. Raymond James raised Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.71.

WBS stock opened at $62.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.42. Webster Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $45.60 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.71.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $316.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.87 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 32.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.28%.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.