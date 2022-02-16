Cardano (ADA) Trading 10.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 16th. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. Cardano has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion and approximately $1.11 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.08 or 0.00002459 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.48 or 0.00213779 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00025175 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $188.10 or 0.00430146 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00060198 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Cardano Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,105,094,650 coins and its circulating supply is 33,613,397,616 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

