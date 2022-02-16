Cargojet (TSE:CJT) PT Raised to C$203.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price objective upped by analysts at National Bankshares from C$201.00 to C$203.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 9.84% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$245.00 target price on shares of Cargojet in a report on Monday, November 1st. NBF decreased their price target on Cargojet to C$201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Cargojet from C$300.00 to C$295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. raised their price target on Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$234.55.
Shares of CJT traded up C$0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$184.81. 17,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,245. Cargojet has a twelve month low of C$155.42 and a twelve month high of C$214.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.90. The company has a market cap of C$3.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$171.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$184.75.
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
