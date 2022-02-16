Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Insider John E. Berlin Sells 6,192 Shares

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $1,467,132.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CSL traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $238.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,160. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.27. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $143.88 and a one year high of $250.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.25. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

CSL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $270.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zelman & Associates started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSL. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 473.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,817,000 after buying an additional 16,466 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,965,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $376,167,000 after purchasing an additional 51,261 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,663 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,909,000. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

