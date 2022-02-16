Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $270.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zelman & Associates started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.67.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $237.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $234.23 and its 200-day moving average is $222.27. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Carlisle Companies has a 12 month low of $143.88 and a 12 month high of $250.23.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 473.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 16,466 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth about $230,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,965,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $376,167,000 after buying an additional 51,261 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,663 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,565,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth about $6,909,000. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

