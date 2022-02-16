Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Price Target Lowered to 1,200.00 at Morgan Stanley

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from 1,250.00 to 1,200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Carlsberg A/S from 1,350.00 to 1,330.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. DNB Markets raised Carlsberg A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Carlsberg A/S from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carlsberg A/S currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $856.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CABGY opened at $32.67 on Tuesday. Carlsberg A/S has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $38.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.57.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Ringnes, Falcon, Baltika, Beerlao, and Chonqing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Jacob Christian Jacobsen in 1883 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

