Carole Ho Sells 2,918 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) insider Carole Ho sold 2,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total transaction of $101,283.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Carole Ho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 5th, Carole Ho sold 2,845 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total transaction of $127,399.10.

On Monday, December 6th, Carole Ho sold 1,476 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $62,759.52.

Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $35.64 on Wednesday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $79.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.45 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.84 and its 200 day moving average is $46.51.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.14.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNLI. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 42.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 62,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after buying an additional 18,694 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 17.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 220,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,258,000 after buying an additional 32,070 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 46.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 64,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after buying an additional 20,390 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $7,697,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 549.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 645,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,672,000 after buying an additional 546,481 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

