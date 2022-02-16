Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $117.25

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $117.25 and last traded at $121.74, with a volume of 4065 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $125.25.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.85.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $601.17 million for the quarter.

Casio Computer Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of watches and personal electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Systems Equipment, and Others. The Consumer segment provides watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, and electronic musical instruments.

