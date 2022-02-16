CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded CB Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

NASDAQ CBFV opened at $26.17 on Monday. CB Financial Services has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.72.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $18.92 million for the quarter. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 8.21%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CB Financial Services will post 2 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in CB Financial Services by 172.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 196.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CB Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in CB Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in CB Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.35% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

